FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is using Facebook to weigh in on the latest headlining crimes the United States has seen from the Kroger shooting to the apparent bombs that were sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

“We’ve seen a lot of things in the news lately that are heartbreaking and that caused many of us to wonder what has happened to our nation,” Gov. Bevin said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

Gov. Bevin questioned why many can’t respectfully communicate. He pointed to a man named Mike’s seemingly violent post in reference to a photo posted on the Kentucky Democratic Party’s Facebook page. In the comment he which suggested a grenade be thrown in the middle of the group in the photo which included Gov. Bevin, President Trump, Senator Mitch McConnell and another man running for office.

“What is wrong with our ability to communicate in ways that are at least civilly appropriate and respectful? We don’t always have to agree. We don’t even always have to say nice things about one another. But this idea that people are calling for the death and destruction of people, and the fact that this is being supported is reprehensible,” Gov. Bevin said.

Gov. Bevin then went on to name those who liked Mike’s comment and called for the Democrat party to take the post down.

The response to the governor’s video was mixed. Many expressed appreciations for Gov. Bevin’s message and his leadership while others criticized him for not following his own advice of treating others with respect.

Watch the full video below or click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV