Kentucky to extend mail-in renewal option for driver’s licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the mail-in renewal option for certain driver’s licenses due to COVID-19 concerns.

The mail-in option applies to operator licenses, permits, and state-issued identification cards that have expired will expire, lost, or stolen during the period of March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021. Officials said drivers must not require testing or retesting, according to a news release.

Those who qualify can apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence.

Fayette County’s driver licensing functions have been transferred from the circuit court clerk to a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Residents in other counties are urged to check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form.

Fayette, Franklin, and Woodford counties have a specific form while the remaining counties would have the same.

Drivers are urged to plan and allow sufficient time for processing.