Gov. Beshear says son positive for COVID; announces new record day of cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced his son has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said during his Monday press conference his son Will was fully vaccinated and had received the booster.

“We ran out right after the CDC provided that guidance, and he's shooting basketball right now like nothing ever happened," Beshear said.

State officials originally reported 83,000 cases but later corrected the number to 81,473. On Monday alone, Kentucky set a single-day record with 3,912 cases.

The current positivity rate stands at 33.6%.

Stack said 94% to 95% of the COVID deaths since July 1 have all been unvaccinated people.

Now, 64% of all Kentuckians are fully vaccinated. Kids 5-years-old and up are at 68% and people 18-years-old and up are at 75%.

To further break that down, kids 5 to 11-years-old is at 13.3%, and teens 12 to 17-years-old are at 41.2%.

“For parents who have not yet vaccinated your children, I encourage you to talk with your pediatrician. It’s important that you make an informed decision and have confidence that you are taking important steps to keep your children safe from this disease that has caused so much harm to our families and communities,” said Stack.

Currently there are 2,326 people in the hospital and 257 people on ventilators.

Stack said there is a nursing and worker shortage not only in Kentucky, but across the United States. He said not only is the strain of the profession affecting them on a regular basis, but the amount of death they are seeing is affecting them.

