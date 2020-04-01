FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed four deputy cabinet secretaries and a new state police commissioner.

Mary Pat Regan of Louisville was named deputy secretary of Education and Workforce Development.

Beshear named former Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Bastin as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet deputy secretary, and Mike Hancock will be deputy secretary for the Transportation Cabinet.

Former teacher and state senator Lindy Casebier will be deputy Personnel Cabinet secretary.

Rodney Brewer was named to his second term as Kentucky State Police commissioner. He was formerly the commissioner from 2007 to 2016.

RELATED | Governor Beshear supports teachers’ rights by rescinding former Labor Cabinet stance on ‘sickouts’

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.