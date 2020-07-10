Gov. Andy Beshear criticizes Trump's decision to delay stimulus talks

He said the move is hurting the economy and it's time for both Republicans and Democrats to put politics aside and get something done.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has strong criticism for President Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell about the decision to delay stimulus talks.

“It's also hurting the economy, the lack of predictability and stability, and this is their job. And basically, it's saying we're not going to do our job because of politics, because of an election coming up. It's your job during a pandemic to put aside politics and to sit down and stop being Democrats and Republicans and get something done,” he said.

The governor says he thought of the teachers in the state who would have received extra funding to keep them safe and wondered what the federal administration would tell them if they got sick in the meantime.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday that he instructed his reps to stop negotiating on a COVID-19 stimulus package until after the election.

He continued, “…immediately after I win, we will pass a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business.”