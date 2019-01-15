GOSHEN, Ky. — It's the peaceful, calm country atmosphere that drew Herb Hurst to Goshen, Kentucky 27 years ago.

"You don't have houses right next door to each other. We all have neighbors and we enjoy the neighbors, but you go seek them out," Hurst said.

He believes a proposed 80-lot subdivision, built by Pulte Homes, on 78-acres off Goshen Lane is too close for comfort. It's right across the street from his Taylor Creek Woods neighborhood.

"We don't want a high density crammed in subdivision put right in the middle of it," he told WHAS11.

About 150 of Hurst's neighbors formed the Goshen Lane Preservation Group trying to stop the development.

Lisa La Rocca is spearheading the efforts to keep construction crews away.

"We don't believe this development should be here," she said.

She's concerned about storm water and drainage runoffs, deforesting of the land and an increase in traffic on Goshen Lane which is largely a one lane road. A teenager died in a crash just outside her home last July.

La Rocca and other homeowners are footing the bill defending their position.

"In my opinion, it's a dollar more than we should ever have to pay. We as taxpayers and residents of Oldham County should not have to fight our government for something like this," she said.

The attorney for Pulte Home says much of the homeowner's concerns will be addressed and improved by the project, including the widening of a portion of Goshen Lane from about 15.5-feet to 21-feet.

"I don't think they have any serious objection to the road being improved. I just think they want to be able to look at through an open field as long as they don't have to pay for it," John Talbott, the attorney representing Pulte, said.

Talbott says Pulte will pay for the widening of the road and plans call for the creation of three detention basins which he says will help against flooding. "The people around the neighborhood are objecting. They just don't want to have any development next to them. That's my opinion and some people have effectively admitted that," Talbott said.

For Hurst, he enjoys the solitude which he says will be disrupted if he gets new neighbors. "You come out here in the evening and the summertime and you can't hear the rest of the world. It's like you're in your own little cocoon," Hurst said.

The proposed site is zoned for conservation and residential. So, there is no zoning change requests needed.

Talbott says 47 of the 78-acres, more than half of the land, will remain open space and won't be developed.

The county's zoning and planning commission could vote on Pulte's application January 22nd.