INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun is weighing in on sexual misconduct allegations made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Braun tweeted Tuesday that he supports Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley's call to review the claims, which Braun characterized as "11th Hour" allegations against someone with a "sterling" record and "outstanding" personal reputation.

Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at California's Palo Alto University, recently came forward, alleging Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when both were teenagers - a claim Kavanaugh denies.

Since then, Republicans have decided to hold a hearing Monday where both will testify.

Braun is running in a tight race against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, who on Monday called the allegations against Kavanaugh "serious."

