LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The start of the year may not seem like a season for giving. That's usually done during the holidays, right? Well, it turns out, 2019 is off to a very generous start for Goodwill stores, and the nonprofit thinks a new show is to thank.

It's an unexpected uptick, but a welcome one for Goodwill stores across Kentucky.

"We've seen a 29 percent increase in donations over a six week period,” Goodwill Industries of Kentucky Manager of Marketing and Public Relations Lauren Deitering said. "It's a win for homeowners who get to declutter, and it's a win for Goodwill because we put those donations to good use."



With 65 stores crisscrossing the Commonwealth, this boom in business is a blessing, especially this time of year.



"January through March, donations usually dip down a little bit. It's cold. People aren't out and about,” Deitering said.



Goodwill thinks the sudden spike may have a little something to do with the Marie Kondo craze.



"I am not sure it's safe to say it's a direct result, but we like to believe that,” Deitering said. "It's crazy with these viral sensations how quickly they pick up speed. It seems like all of America is getting on board.”



She's the star of that wildly popular show on Netflix. “Tidying Up” features families trying to declutter their homes and lives. Kondo helps them by using the philosophy that if an item doesn't bring you joy, get rid of it.



"Anything that's not bringing you joy in your home, we will gladly take it off your hands, and we promise to find a second, new loving home for your items,” Deitering said. "We just want the community to know that you can trust Goodwill with your donations. We're always putting them to good use. We sell them in our stores to fund career services for Kentucky job seekers. Our stores exist to help fund career services for Kentuckians who have disabilities and other barriers entering the workforce. So, that might be a background challenge. It might be lack of transportation, chronic poverty, and English as a second language.”

Last year, Goodwill partnered with more than 900 community employers to place nearly 3,000 Kentuckians into jobs. Now, it looks like they may just have the perfect side gig for the “Declutter Queen.”

"We think so. We think she would definitely be a good spokesperson. She always says if it doesn't bring you joy, donate it,” Deitering said.