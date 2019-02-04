LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Goodfellas Pizzeria is dropping plans to open a restaurant at the intersection of Baxter and Broadway.

The company had planned to occupy the lot at 1244 East Broadway near the new Phoenix Hill apartment complex and across the street from Cave Hill Cemetery.

In an emailed statement, company officials cited a long approval process as the cause for withdrawal.

“After investing over a year of time and resources, Goodfellas has decided it’s time to back out. Goodfellas is hopeful for the future, and we will continue to search for our ideal place in The Ville,” the statement read.

Goodfellas Pizzeria has locations in Lexington, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Bloomington, Indiana. This would have been their first location in Louisville.