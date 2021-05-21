Golf Tournament raises money for Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation

The foundation is in honor of the two Louisville children killed in an accident in Panama City beach in December of 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash in Panama City killed two young Louisville children at the end of 2020, and now their parents are honoring their legacy with a foundation.

The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner foundation began months ago, raising money to help children experience some of the things the two loved most.

"They were our world," their father Matt Kirchgessner said. "Our world revolved around them. It's helping fill that void just a little bit."

When that world came crashing down, Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner began a foundation so children much like their own could share in the same things they loved so much.

"The pillars of the foundation are getting books in kids hands, early readers, and first responders," Matt said. "Reading meant so much to Addie, and then the first responders... Baylor wanted to grow up and be a firefighter when he grew up."

The Bear and Buddy Pro Am teed off Friday at Elk Run Golf Club in Jeffersonville.

A massive fundraiser for the foundation, it shows support for the mission of continuing Addie's and Baylor's legacies.

"Its helped us," Matt said. "It's helped my wife and I and our whole family in the grieving process. It's been overwhelming. We've been sold out for four months, it sold out very quickly. Everything we've done with the foundation so far has been so embraced by the local community. It's been overwhelming... in a good way."

The foundation is always fundraising for their mission. If you would like to know more, or donate, you can find their Facebook page or click this link.

