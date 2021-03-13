Police need your help locating missing Louisville man

MetroSafe says 85-year-old Harold Conn was last seen near Forest Oaks Drive in Lake Forest around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 85-year-old man last seen in Lake Forest.

Harold "Harry" Conn was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Forest Oaks Drive.

He is described as a 5-foot-8 white man who weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Conn was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with 'Marines' on the front, black jogging pants with white snaps down the pant leg and white shoes.

Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you have any information on Conn's whereabouts.

