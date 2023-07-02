Golden Alert issued for elderly Clarksville woman last seen on Cane Run Road in Louisville

MetroSafe said 80-year-old Yvonne Landers was last seen sometime Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville over the weekend.

Yvonne Landers, 80, of Clarksville, was last seen on Cane Run Road on Saturday.

Authorities did not specify what type of clothing Landers may have been wearing but said she was wearing a purple turban.

Landers requires daily medication.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call 911 or Clark County Dispatch at (812) 246-6696.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.