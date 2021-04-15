x
Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

Trehvon Junior, 21, was last seen near the 1300 block of S 32nd Street in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man, according to MetroSafe.

Trehvon Junior, 21, was last seen near the 1300 block of S 32nd Street in Louisville. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

If seen, call 911 and do not approach. 

This story may be updated.

