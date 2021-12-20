Operation Return Home: Police ask for help locating missing 28-year-old Louisville man

Family members say Timothy "Michael" Heston was last seen on Nov. 1 in the 4800 block of Saddlebrook Lane. They believe he could be in "great danger."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said has been missing for more than a month.

Timothy Heston, 28, was last seen on Nov. 1 near the 4800 block of Saddlebrook Lane. His family said he has not made any contact with anyone since.

Heston suffers from a traumatic brain injury and only answers to the name “Michael.” Due to that injury, they believe he could be in “great danger.”

He’s described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall white male, weighing 220-pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Heston, you are asked to call 911 or their tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.