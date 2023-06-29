x
Golden Alert issued for missing woman who hasn't been home in 'several days'

Rikci Betts-Weaver, 57, suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication and her family fears for her safety.
Credit: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman who hasn't been home for "several days."

Louisville Metro Police said 57-year-old Rikci Betts-Weaver hasn't been home or in contact with family over the last multiple days. 

According to LMPD, Betts-Weaver suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication and her family fears for her safety. 

She may be driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with the Kentucky license plate number E3A-672. 

Anyone with information or who sees Betts-Weaver is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

