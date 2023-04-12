LMPD issues 'Golden Alert' to find man missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have issued a "Golden Alert" in an attempt to find an 80-year-old man who is missing in Louisville.
Josue Jean-Baptiste was reportedly last seen on April 11 at around 4:45 p.m. near South Louisville in the 1000 block of Longfield Avenue.
Louisville Metro Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans at the time he went missing.
Jean-Baptiste's family has not heard from him and they fear for his safety due to him having dementia, police say.
If you have any information on where Josue John-Baptiste may be, you're asked to call 911 or (502) 574-5673.
