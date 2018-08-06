LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Golden Alert was issued for missing 71-year-old Maurice Harvey.

Harvey was last seen in the area of 11901 Rock Spring Drive, in the Coldstream area, at 6 p.m. on June 7.

He is 5’11” and was last seen wearing sunglasses, black plaid shirt with red stripes, gray pants, white shoes, and a black hat with a red “L.” He also has a cane.

He may frequent the West Louisville area, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe said this person may have memory or mental impairment and is medication dependent.

If you see Harvey or now any additional details, call 911.





