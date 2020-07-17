Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

Tyrone Goodnight was last seen near Algonquin Parkway July 14.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old man last seen near Algonquin Parkway July 14.

MetroSafe said Tyrone Goodnight is approximately 5'7" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black and red sneakers.

Goodnight is intellectually disabled. Anyone with information on Goodnight is asked to call 911.

