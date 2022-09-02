Golden Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Louisville man

Have you seen Randall Lacefield? He was last seen in the 10400 block of Linn Station Road sometime Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Louisville man they say went missing from Jeffersontown.

Randall Lacefield was last seen in the 10400 block of Lin Station Road sometime Sunday.

Police believe he is possibly traveling as a passenger in a 2006 gray Ford Ridgeline with Kentucky plate 994 6FY.

Lacefield is described as a white male, about 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 140-pounds with balding gray hair. Authorities did not have a description of his clothing.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911.