Louisville police issue Golden Alert for 65-year-old man last seen at Peace Hospital

Police said Leeroy Allen, who has a developmental disability, was last seen July 21 when he walked away from UofL Peace Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A golden alert has been issued for a Louisville man police say has been missing nearly two weeks.

LMPD confirms 65-year-old Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 at UofL’s Peace Hospital on Newburg Road around 4:40 p.m.

Police believe Allen was unaccompanied and went in an unknown direction.

They say he has a developmental disability and is unable to care for himself. He is currently under state guardianship.

Allen is described as a white male about 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 165-pounds.

Police do not have a description of his clothing.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD.

