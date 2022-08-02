Louisville police issue Golden Alert for 65-year-old man last seen at Peace Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A golden alert has been issued for a Louisville man police say has been missing nearly two weeks.
LMPD confirms 65-year-old Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 at UofL’s Peace Hospital on Newburg Road around 4:40 p.m.
Police believe Allen was unaccompanied and went in an unknown direction.
They say he has a developmental disability and is unable to care for himself. He is currently under state guardianship.
Allen is described as a white male about 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 165-pounds.
Police do not have a description of his clothing.
If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD.
