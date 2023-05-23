Police issue Golden Alert for man last seen in Newburg neighborhood

Ethan Lewis, 32, went missing from the area of the 1300 block of Kremer Avenue according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police issued a Golden Alert for a missing man on Tuesday.

Ethan Lewis, 32, went missing from the area of the 1300 block of Kremer Avenue in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police said Lewis has an intellectual disability, and that he indicated he will try to go to Chicago.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the anonymous tip line (502)574-LMPD (5673).

