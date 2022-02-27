Golden Alert issued for 49-year-old man last seen in downtown Louisville

Police said Joseph Coleman, who suffers from cognitive and other medical issues, walked away from Frazier Rehab on Abraham Flexner Way sometime Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a man police said walked away from a care facility in downtown Louisville.

Joseph Coleman, 49, was last seen at Frazier Rehab on Abraham Flexner Way sometime Sunday.

According to police and his caregiver, Coleman has “cognitive issues and other medical conditions” which make them fear for his safety.

He’s described as a white male, about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 125-pounds.

Coleman was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and dark jeans.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

