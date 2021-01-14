Police need your help locating missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, MetroSafe has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Louisville man.
John Green, 77, was last seen in the 1300 block of Cherokee Road near Bardstown Road in Louisville.
Police described Green as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing approximately 160 pounds.
He was last seen driving a white 1991 Subaru Legacy station wagon.
Green requires medication every eight hours.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.
