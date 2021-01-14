x
Police need your help locating missing Louisville man

A Golden Alert has been issued for 77-year-old John Green. He was last seen in the 1300 block of Cherokee Road driving a 1991 Subaru Legacy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, MetroSafe has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Louisville man. 

John Green, 77, was last seen in the 1300 block of Cherokee Road near Bardstown Road in Louisville. 

Police described Green as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing approximately 160 pounds. 

He was last seen driving a white 1991 Subaru Legacy station wagon. 

Credit: LMPD

Green requires medication every eight hours. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

