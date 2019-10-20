LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert was issued for a 64-year-old Louisville woman.

Jessie Napier was last seen near the 8800 block of Beulah Church Road. She is a 5'3" African American woman weighing around 165 pounds.

Napier was last seen wearing black pants and a black coat. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

