Golden Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old boy from Clifton neighborhood

Officials say Christian Lehe has been found safely and will be reunited with his family.
Credit: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Officials say Christian Lehe has been found safely and will be reunited with his family.

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing young boy last seen on Sunday morning in the Clifton neighborhood.

Metro Police said 7-year-old Christian Lehn was last seen in the 1000 block of Coral Avenue around 8 a.m.

His family told police Lehn has a medical condition making them concerned for his well being. 

He was last seen riding a blue and silver bicycle.

If you have ay information on Lehn's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). 

