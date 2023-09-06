Golden Alert issued for missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville area

Authorities said Johnson Kamara is supposed to be on medication.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 26-year-old man last seen in the Louisville area.

MetroSafe said Johnson Kamara was last seen near the 1600 block of S. Hurstbourne Pkwy on Aug. 28.

According to officials, Kamara has "poorly defined intellectual and psychiatric disabilities."

Police said he's supposed to be on medication and will likely "appear to be homeless."

Anyone with information or who sees Kamara is asked to call Lyndon Police Department at (502) 574-5471.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.