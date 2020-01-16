LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for Melissa Emerick, a 29-year-old biracial woman last seen near Conway Middle School.

Emerick is insulin dependent and was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket and blue jeans. She is 5'3" and 160 pounds with ear piercings and a pierced nose.

Police ask that anyone with information call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673. Emerick is a ward of the state.

