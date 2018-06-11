Taylorsville Police have issued a Golden Alert for a man with dementia.

According to police, James Milford Dickerson Jr. was reported missing from Taylorsville, Kentucky on November 6.

He was last seen at the Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Middletown, Kentucky around 5 p.m. on November 5th.

He is a 72-year-old black male with brown eyes. He is is balding with gray hair, 5' 6", and weighs about 224 pounds. He suffers from dementia.

His car is a white 2008 Chevrolet HHR with the Kentucky license plate 880 YCG.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement and the Taylorsville Police at 502-477-3231.

