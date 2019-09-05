LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a Shively man with dementia.

Alfred Knox, 61, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Thistledawn Drive and Burrell Drive. Knox lives on Thistledawn Drive.

MetroSafe

He is a black male, 5' 7" and weighs 156 lbs. He has gray hair that he wears in a ponytail and brown eyes. Knox was last seen wearing a red hoodie, olive green pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information on Alfred Knox, you are urged to call police.

