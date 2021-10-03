Police need your help locating missing Louisville woman

MetroSafe says 22-year-old Sarah Rinas was last seen in the 8900 block of Seaforth Way in Valley Station.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, a Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville woman.

The alert says that 22-year-old Sarah Rinas was last seen in the 8900 block of Seaforth Way in Valley Station.

Rinas is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman, who weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

MetroSafe says that Rinas may be in the company of a small black and white colored terrier dog.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

