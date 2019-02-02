LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a 65-year-old Louisville man last seen in the California neighborhood.

Ernest A. Jackson was last seen near 2501 Grand Ave. at 9 p.m. on February 1. Jackson is approximately 5'7" and 180 pounds and walks with a silver walker.

Jackson was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket; blue and red hat; red, white and blue striped shirt; black jeans and gray Asics running shoes. He was wearing a watch with a brown leather band on his left wrist.

Jackson has a mild intellect deficiency and depression. Call 911 if you have further information.