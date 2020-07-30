Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man

William Harnice was last seen near National Turnpike and Declaration Drive in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert was issued for William Harnice, a missing 79-year-old man.

Harnice was last seen near National Turnpike and Declaration Drive in Louisville. He is approximately 5'10'', 195 pounds, and may be wearing black pants with a red shirt.

Harnice may be driving a 2006 Beige Chevy Malibu with the Kentucky plate 447-EZT.

Anyone with information on Harnice's location should call 911.

