LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.

Authorities say William Craig, who lives around 4th and Oak Streets, was possibly seen in the area of South 43rd Street.

Craig requires medication and suffers from dementia.

He’s described as a black male, 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing around 135-pounds.

Craig was last seen wearing a blue toboggan, a light orange jacket and house slippers.

If you’ve seen him or have any further information, you are asked to call 911.

