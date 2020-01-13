LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 67-year-old Louisville man.

Police say Larry Lakins was last seen on foot near 1101 Lyndon Lane.

Lakins is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and around 179-pounds.

Lakins was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a tan/green Carhart jacket.

If you’ve seen him, you are asked to call 911.

