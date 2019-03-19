LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Golden Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old man.

John E. Fischer was last seen near Baptist East Hospital, at 4000 Kresge Way, at 7 a.m. on March 19.

He is 5’9”, 185 lbs., and has brown hair—with a receding hairline--and blue eyes.

Fisher was last seen wearing a heavy thigh length tan coat, light blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, blue socks, and brown suede walking shoes. He has a scar on the left side of his neck and a tattoo on his left arm of a yellow and red lightning bolt.

He had a traumatic brain injury and requires medication.

Call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502 -893-9000, if you have seen or have further information.