LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Louisville woman who has a mental disability.

Erica McMahan, 33, was last seen near the 11600 block of Summit Crest Drive on Monday.

She is described as a white female, around 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 170-pounds.

McMahan was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black pajamas.

Authorities say she could be driving an orange Jeep Renegade with plate 670GP.

McMahan has a mental disability and requires medication.

If you’ve seen her or have any information, you’re asked to call 911.