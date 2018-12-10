LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police need help locating a man who may have memory or mental impairment.

Christopher McDaniel, 24, was last seen near the 2300 block of Burrell Dr. at 10 p.m. Oct. 11.

McDaniel is 5’9’’ and 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts with brown boots. He also had a black duffel bag with him.

If you see McDaniel or have any information on his location, call 911.

