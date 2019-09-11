LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 20-year-old. Joseph Conner Boggs was last seen around 3:45pm this date in the 3800 block of Niagara Drive.

Joseph is blind, deaf, and has a traumatic brain injury. He frequents the Veteran’s Park area in Lexington and is highly mobile. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, a black Fortnite shirt with characters on the front, and gray shoes with glow in the dark orange shoe laces.

Anyone with information about Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.