Golden Alert issued for missing 18-year-old

Hunter Horvath was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday near the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace, according to MetroSafe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for 18-year-old Hunter Horvath in Louisville.

Horvath is 5'2'' and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans with red and white shoes. He may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Horvath's location is asked to call 911.

