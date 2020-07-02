LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD issued a Golden Alert for 57-year-old Rima Jones at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say, Jones left the 12300 block of Crosswinds Dr. early Friday. Jones has a medical condition requiring medication which does not currently have.

LMPD says Jones may be wearing an oversized black coat and black pants and that she is 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 lbs.

Any and all assistance is appreciated, if you may know about Jones's whereabouts you are asked to call the tip line at 574-LMPD.

