LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man in Louisville.

Robert Coleman, who suffers from dementia, is 5’7” and 103 lbs. He was last seen near Taylorsville Rd. and Blankenbaker Pkwy. wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and driving a White Ford Escape.

If you see Coleman or have any other information, call 911.