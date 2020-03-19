LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have canceled a Golden Alert after an 88-year-old man was found safe.

John Guelda was previously reported missing after driving away from his home in the PRP neighborhood. He suffers from dementia, and was likely on the way to an appointment at the VA hospital on Zorn Ave, but never arrived.

