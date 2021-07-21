x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Golden Alert issued for 25-year-old Louisville woman

Carolyn Roberts was last seen on July 20 around 7 p.m. near 32nd Street and Garland Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old woman missing from Louisville.

Carolyn Roberts was last seen on July 20 around 7 p.m. near  32nd Street and Garland Avenue. 

Roberts has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5'6'' and weighs 280 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red, sleeveless top with blue jean shorts

Anyone with information on Roberts' location is asked to call 911.

RELATED: What's the difference between Silver, Golden, and Amber Alerts?

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed