Golden Alert Issued: 58-Year-Old Beverly Williams missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for 58-year-old Beverly Williams.
Williams is 5'6 and weighs 220lbs. She was released from UofL Hospital on August 8 and has not been seen since.
Williams suffers from numerous health and emotional challenges, making her an elevated risk. Please note: She is an insulin-dependent diabetic, among other issues. She may be confused about her name and could refer to herself as Beverly Skaggs.
Given her health challenges, you are urged to contact EMS to evaluate her if located.