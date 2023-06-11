Golden Alert canceled for missing elderly Louisville man with dementia; found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say a missing elderly man with dementia reported missing in southwest Louisville has been found.
According to MetroSafe, the Golden Alert for 77-year-old Irving Carter is canceled.
Carter had went missing from the 8600 block of Windsor View Drive Sunday morning.
He’s been located and is safe. No other information was made available.
