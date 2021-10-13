LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 71-year-old

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down James W. Porter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) issued a Golden Alert Wednesday evening for missing James W Porter.

The missing 71-year-old is described as a Black male and suffers from a diminished mental capacity. Officials said he was seen wearing all black clothing.

Porter was last seen around University of Louisville (UofL) Hospital at 530 S. Jackson Street, around 1:10 p.m.

Police believe he is a safety risk since he only knows his own name, and is possibly confused and disoriented. As the nights get cooler, he may not be able to take care of himself on the streets.

If you see Porter, call 911 immediately.

