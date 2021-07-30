Golden Alert issued for 86-year-old Louisville woman

Estella Beecham was last seen in the area of 39th and Duncan streets around 2:40 p.m. July 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old woman in Louisville, according to MetroSafe.

Estella Beecham was last seen in the area of 39th and Duncan streets around 2:40 p.m. July 30.

Beecham is 5'9" and 145 lbs. with white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and black sandals. She may be driving a 2009 cream Mitsubishi Galant with black front fenders.

Anyone with information on Beecham's location is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.