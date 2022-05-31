LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing teen

Candice Reynolds, 16, was last seen in the 6800 Block of Landstar Drive around 2:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Operation Return Home for a teen who was last seen Monday, May 30.

If anybody has any information they are asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

