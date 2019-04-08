UPDATE: Police cancelled the Golden Alert for 72-year-old Tommy L. Harris at 10:20 a.m. on August 4.

Louisville Metro Police issued a Golden Alert for a missing 72-year-old around midnight on August 4.

Tommy L. Harris was last heard from on August 3rd near 1224 S Brooke Street. LMPD cancelled the Golden Alert at 10:20 a.m. on August 4.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.