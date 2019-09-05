LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The Golden Alert was canceled at 8:15 a.m. Alfred Knox was found safe.

A Golden Alert was issued for a Shively man with dementia.

Alfred Knox, 61, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Thistledawn Drive and Burrell Drive. Knox lives on Thistledawn Drive.

He was found safe later in the morning.

